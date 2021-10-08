Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts for Richmond and Columbia counties on Friday released their COVID-19 statistics for the past week, and Columbia County kept its numbers low despite lifting its mask mandate.

Here’s a look at the numbers for the week ending Oct. 8:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Copeland, 4 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Diamond Lakes, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Garrett, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Goshen, 0 positive students, 39 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hains, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Monte Sano, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Warren Road, 2 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Willis Foreman, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Langford, 1 positive student, 23 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Murphey, 1 positive student, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Pine Hill, 6 positive students, 37 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tutt, 1 positive student, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 5 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Davidson, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 8 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Lucy C. Laney, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 5 positive students, 2 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 8 positive students, 1 positive employees

Grovetown, 2 positive students, 2 positive employees

Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Columbia, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Parkway, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

South Columbia, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

1 positive employee

