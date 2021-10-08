Advertisement

Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts for Richmond and Columbia counties on Friday released their COVID-19 statistics for the past week, and Columbia County kept its numbers low despite lifting its mask mandate.

Here’s a look at the numbers for the week ending Oct. 8:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Copeland, 4 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Diamond Lakes, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Garrett, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 0 positive students, 39 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Gracewood, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hains, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Monte Sano, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Warren Road, 2 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Willis Foreman, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Langford, 1 positive student, 23 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 1 positive student, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Pine Hill, 6 positive students, 37 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tutt, 1 positive student, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 5 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Davidson, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 8 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Lucy C. Laney, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Blue Ridge, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Cedar Ridge, 5 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Euchee Creek, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 8 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 2 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Parkway, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • South Columbia, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 1 positive employee

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
I-520 at I-20 on the morning of Oct. 7, 2021.
Crash on Bobby Jones Expressway claims life of Grovetown driver
Victim identified in suspicious death near Josey High
Westside High School Incident
Questions raised over clash between student, substitute teacher at Westside

Latest News

DHEC deems new, disposable e-cig trend dangerous for teens? health
DHEC deems new, disposable e-cig trend dangerous for teens’ health
DHEC deems new, disposable e-cig trend dangerous for teens’ health
DHEC deems new, disposable e-cig trend dangerous for teens’ health
President Joe Biden
WATCH LIVE: President speaks on vaccinations and mandates
Stethoscope
Health agency offering flu shots in Waynesboro, Warrenton, Louisville