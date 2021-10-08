Panera Bread launches campaign for breast cancer awareness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pink ribbons are symbolic of breast cancer awareness. Now to honor that fight Panera Bread is launching their pink ribbon bagel campaign. A portion of the proceeds go right to the Georgia Cancer Center. As one woman shared with us, campaigns like this really do make a difference in the fight against cancer.

“I can’t express any other kind of words other than God is good,” said Bernice Hayes.

Hayes was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2009. She says over the years she’s had to deal with metastatic cancer, which moves around the body. Bernice says her faith is what’s gotten her through all of this.

“It came to me in a dream. He’s going to let me go through this so he can show other people how to react and respond to what life has for you because sometimes what God has for you is not what you want, but what you need to get through life,” said Hayes.

Panera Bread’s pink ribbon bagel campaign has been going on for 20 years. This is helping women like Bernice.

“It’s always heartwarming to be able to help the community and folks that need it. The money goes to not only research, but to help supply mobile mammogram units transportation, so it does help,” she said.

She says the proceeds stay local and go to the Georgia Cancer Center, a place that Bernice says has been nothing but helpful to her.

“They’ve helped me with my bills, they’ve helped me find a place to stay, they’ve given me counseling, all of that,” she said.

Bernice has one more surgery in the coming month to fully remove the breast cancer. She says her outlook on life is different.

“You have to appreciate life in order to receive it and live it, sometimes you’re living and just living, but now I live, I live,” she said.

She encourages other women to have faith, become educated and get screened.

“If they catch it early you won’t have to go through what I’ve been through,” she said.

If you want a pink ribbon bagel you have until October 31st to get one. It has berries, vanilla, honey, and brown sugar and will cost you $1.49.

Like we just heard it is so important to get screened. That’s why Aiken Regional is giving you a chance to get checked out over the weekend. The Women’s Breast Health and Imaging Center will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. An appointment is required. To make an appointment call 803-641-5000.

The hospital will also open its center October 23rd for more Saturday appointments. Health officials recommend women have a mammogram once a year starting at age 40.

