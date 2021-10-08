Now you can take a tour of Aiken County’s historic past 150 years

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County is getting ready to celebrate 150 years.

To help us soak in the history, North Augusta and Aiken are giving special trolley tours this month.

The “History Hop” rides are free and open to everyone.

Organizers say they can’t wait to give you a taste of the past and help you learn more about the place you call home.

“When you’re able to showcase history to people, they get better a better knowledge of history and where they live and what went on in the past,” said Milledge Murray, a member of the Arts and Heritage Center.

Milledge Murray (WRDW)

The first History Hop is Saturday in North Augusta from noon to 4 p.m.

We’re told rides are sold out, but you can still show up to celebrate and hope someone else doesn’t.

Your next chance is Oct. 23 in Aiken.

For more information, visit https://www.aikencounty150.org.

