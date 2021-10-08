Advertisement

Now you can take a tour of Aiken County’s historic past 150 years

By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County is getting ready to celebrate 150 years.

To help us soak in the history, North Augusta and Aiken are giving special trolley tours this month.

The “History Hop” rides are free and open to everyone.

Organizers say they can’t wait to give you a taste of the past and help you learn more about the place you call home.

“When you’re able to showcase history to people, they get better a better knowledge of history and where they live and what went on in the past,” said Milledge Murray, a member of the Arts and Heritage Center.

Milledge Murray
Milledge Murray(WRDW)

The first History Hop is Saturday in North Augusta from noon to 4 p.m.

We’re told rides are sold out, but you can still show up to celebrate and hope someone else doesn’t.

Your next chance is Oct. 23 in Aiken.

For more information, visit https://www.aikencounty150.org.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
I-520 at I-20 on the morning of Oct. 7, 2021.
Crash on Bobby Jones Expressway claims life of Grovetown driver
Victim identified in suspicious death near Josey High
Traffic slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person jumping...
Another mystery of the river: Search ends for bridge jumper

Latest News

Hickory Hill Milk Farm
Here are 2 ways to get outdoors and appreciate agriculture
The National Fire Protection Association recommends keeping an eye on the turkey as it cooks,...
Registration is near for the James Brown Turkey Giveaway
Richland School District 2 recently held a bus driver career fair, and in Saluda County Schools...
Saluda County Schools Superintendent gets behind the wheel to address bus driver shortage
bus drivers
VIDEO: Superintendent filling in for bus drivers