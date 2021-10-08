Advertisement

McDonald’s serving free meals to teachers next week

Educators can get a free breakfast next week at McDonald's.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Next week, McDonald’s will be making school day mornings a little brighter for educators by showing appreciation with a free “Thank You Meal.”

All educators - such as teachers, administrators and school staff - can simply head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours from Oct. 11-15 and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast.

The meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage. Sandwich choices include an egg McMuffin, a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit or a sausage biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

