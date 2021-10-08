Advertisement

Local church hosting Latin festival in downtown Augusta

By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Food, games, and performances for the whole family to enjoy! One local church is excited to bring back Fiesta Latina, a festival taking place this Saturday.

Organizers say they are looking forward to bringing this event back and centering it around family.

”The main focus of this celebration is family. I want papi and mami to come together with their kids, and have fun, enjoy, eat, celebrate, laugh, get a balloon, eat something, enjoy and dance in a great atmosphere,” said Angel Maestre, organizer of Fiesta Latina.

If you want to go you can head out to the Augusta Common Downtown on Saturday. The festival will last from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

