Injury crash blocks roadway in Wagener

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An injury traffic accident blocked a roadway in Wagener as crews worked to extricate at least one person from a vehicle involved in the wreck on Friday morning.

The wreck was reported just after 7 a.m. on Wagener Road at Carriage Lane in the west edge of Wagener in Aiken County.

The roadway was blocked in both directions and traffic was at a standstill, according to the patrol and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

