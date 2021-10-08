Advertisement

Hickory Hill Milk Farm in Edgefield brings fun fall activities to the CSRA

By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although the temperature outside might not feel like it, we’re in fall.

Which means heading out to do fall things, like visiting Hickory Hill Milk Farm in Edgefield.

You can head out for a behind the scenes tour of the farm to show you what a working dairy farm is like.

Hay rides, corn maze, milking process and free ice cream.

And of course, you will be able to pet calves and get close to cows.

Their goal is to have fun but also educate people on how their farm works.

Tours are on Fridays and Saturdays. The cost is just $10 a person.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/hickoryhillmilk.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
I-520 at I-20 on the morning of Oct. 7, 2021.
Crash on Bobby Jones Expressway claims life of Grovetown driver
Victim identified in suspicious death near Josey High
Westside High School Incident
Questions raised over clash between student, substitute teacher at Westside

Latest News

Panera bagel
Panera Bread launches pink ribbon bagel campaign for breast cancer awareness
Thomson plane crash
Remembering pilot killed in Thomson plane crash: ‘He just loved life to the max’
Downtown Augusta
Plans for 'drastic changes' on Broad Street
DeKalb County plane crash
Small plane crash kills 4 passengers at DeKalb County airport