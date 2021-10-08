Hickory Hill Milk Farm in Edgefield brings fun fall activities to the CSRA

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although the temperature outside might not feel like it, we’re in fall.

Which means heading out to do fall things, like visiting Hickory Hill Milk Farm in Edgefield.

You can head out for a behind the scenes tour of the farm to show you what a working dairy farm is like.

Hay rides, corn maze, milking process and free ice cream.

And of course, you will be able to pet calves and get close to cows.

Their goal is to have fun but also educate people on how their farm works.

Tours are on Fridays and Saturdays. The cost is just $10 a person.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/hickoryhillmilk.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.