Here are 2 ways to get outdoors and appreciate agriculture

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The temperature outside might not feel like it, but we’re in fall, which means heading out to places.

One of them is the Hickory Hill Milk Farm.

You can get a behind-the-scenes tour to show you what a working dairy farm is really like.

The farm is offering hay rides, a corn maze, a look at the milking process and ice cream.

You can pet calves and get close to cows.

The goal is to have fun but also educate people on how their farm works.

Tours are on Fridays and Saturdays.

The cost is $10 a person.

Meanwhile in Aiken ...

In another spotlight on agriculture, the city of Aiken will host the annual Fall Farm Fest on

Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St SE.

Admission is free and is open to all ages. Informational vendors such as electronic waste disposal and children’s activities, including a pumpkin decorating contest, will be offered.

Candy apples, popcorn, cotton candy, cider, and hot cocoa will be available for purchase, as will fresh produce, baked goods, honey, dairy products and handmade crafts.

