Gold Cross seeing to raise ambulance fees in Augusta

Gold Cross
Gold Cross
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big topic among Augusta leaders right now is ambulance fees.

Leaders and Gold Cross Emergency Medical Services are working together to figure out how much it will cost you to take an ambulance.

Gold Cross says it needs to raise its price due to the skyrocketing costs of business, considering things like fuel and protective equipment.

Gold Cross says your bill will not change because it plans to only charge insurance companies for the price increase.

If you’re not insured, we’re told you will get a discount to get you back down to the current rate.

