Football is family at Ridge Spring-Monetta: ‘Our team we’re like brothers’

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday night Ridge Spring Monetta plays at home against Calhoun County. That’s about an hour drive for Calhoun’s team. But one person driving even farther than that for Friday night’s game is Ridge Spring Monetta’s own head coach.

Head Coach Brian Smith’s career in football has had a lot of successes, state championships, college coaching, you name it. But he says the small town feel and community at Ridge Spring Monetta is what will keep him coming back for years.

A two hour commute on Monday mornings and Friday nights.

“You know we left this parking lot and my wife and son looked at me and said you’ve got to take this job this is the place for you,” said Coach Smith.

Coach Smith and his son who’s a player and senior at Ridge Spring Monetta stay out here for the school week and head back to be with the rest of his family for the weekend. He says it isn’t always easy but it’s worth it.

“It’s for these kids it’s cause I want to be the Head coach. He wants to be here he wants to play here and it’s cause we love being here,” he said.

He says it’s a family decision for his family at home and his family on the field. And senior Rem Leaphart who plays quarterback says it wouldn’t be the same without him.

“If that was me driving that far every morning I wouldn’t make it like he do so I’m I give him a lot of props for that the way he came to coach our team is just build our chemistry like a lot more better. We love it, we love it,” he said.

Everyone in Ridge Spring Monetta does.

“The thing to do here tonight is to be here at this ball game and that makes it special you know,” said Leaphart.

Football means more to this community than just a game.

“A brotherhood yes a brotherhood I can say that with anybody on our team we’re like brothers yes,” he said.

On and off the field.

You’ve heard from coach and Rem about this small town community that’s really more of a family — well Friday night they’re honoring the first fully integrated graduating class at half time, so you’ll be able to hear from alumni and members of the community about what that means to them today.

