Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for many CSRA counties until 12 & 2 PM. To see if your county is under the watch, click here. We have issued a First Alert for the potential for flash flooding across the river region. An additional 1-2 inches of rain will be possible with some locations receiving higher amounts.

So far this morning we’ve seen heavy rainfall with a good bit of lightning embedded within those storms. As we continue through the rest of the morning that wave of storms will continue to move to the east affecting our South Carolina counties closer to midday.

On and off downpours will persist into the afternoon and evening. A low flood risk will continue area wide. Highs will be near 80. Winds will remain light out of the northeast. A few showers could linger into high school football games and into the overnight.

Our wet pattern finally starts to budge this weekend. Isolated showers will remain possible Saturday, mainly for areas east of Augusta. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid 60s and then highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Cooler lows are expected Sunday morning with temps in the low 60s. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected Sunday with dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon.

Nice weather sticks around early next week with temperatures slightly above normal.

