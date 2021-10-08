DAILY FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On and off showers and storms will persist into the evening and overnight. Grab the umbrella and rain gear if you’re heading out to high school football games tonight. A low flood risk will continue area wide overnight. Winds will remain light out of the northeast.

Isolated showers will be possible Saturday, but Sunday looks dry. (WRDW)

Our wet pattern finally starts to budge this weekend. Isolated showers will remain possible Saturday. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s and then highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Cooler lows are expected Sunday morning with temps in the low 60s. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected Sunday with dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

We should see lows back down in the low 60s early Monday. Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

Nice weather should stick around most of next week with highs trending above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

