Advertisement

DAILY FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Showers and storms possible this evening and tonight. Looking drier this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On and off showers and storms will persist into the evening and overnight. Grab the umbrella and rain gear if you’re heading out to high school football games tonight. A low flood risk will continue area wide overnight. Winds will remain light out of the northeast.

Isolated showers will be possible Saturday, but Sunday looks dry.
Isolated showers will be possible Saturday, but Sunday looks dry.(WRDW)

Our wet pattern finally starts to budge this weekend. Isolated showers will remain possible Saturday. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s and then highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Cooler lows are expected Sunday morning with temps in the low 60s. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected Sunday with dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

We should see lows back down in the low 60s early Monday. Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

Nice weather should stick around most of next week with highs trending above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
I-520 at I-20 on the morning of Oct. 7, 2021.
Crash on Bobby Jones Expressway claims life of Grovetown driver
Victim identified in suspicious death near Josey High
Traffic slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person jumping...
Another mystery of the river: Search ends for bridge jumper

Latest News

Rain Totals
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Wet again Friday, but drier weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AM Outdoor Planner
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Soggy through Friday, drier weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale