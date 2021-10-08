Advertisement

City of North Augusta opens survey for Savannah River event

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of North Augusta is planning a community event in the spring of 2022 on the Savannah River. To make this event uniquely North Augusta, the city is surveying residents and neighbors for input. The water will be the primary location for activities, with additional festivities hosted along the riverbank at the amphitheater and throughout Riverside Village.

The river event will likely consist of three distinct features: A competition event in the water, live music at the amphitheater, and a community celebration along the riverbank.

Potential competitions include a river raft race, floating golf green hole-in-one competition, plastic boat regatta, rubber duck race, and battle of the paddle. Some live music options include Country, Southern Rock, Variety band (playing multiple music genres), or a DJ (playing multiple music genres). For event vendors, there is a choice between food trucks, BBQ/wing competition teams, craft vendors, a bounce house, and an inflatable water slide.

This is a family-friendly event and will allow participation by people of all ages and abilities. Responses will be accepted through October 31. To complete the survey visit: https://www.northaugusta.net/.../Components/News/News/626/18.

