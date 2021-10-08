City begins long-awaited Broad Street improvements

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Changes are coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta. The city has $25 million to work with and says it’s still deciding exactly what stays what goes and what needs some work.

You’ve probably used the below-ground parking areas while you’re downtown. Well, city leaders say it’s a parking solution that actually just causes more problems. But not only is parking changing, the entire Broad Street is getting a big makeover.

Improve, renovate, revitalize. Its all become white noise for businesses owners like Michael.

“When I hear about new plans I just think, well I’ll believe it when I see it,” said Michael Weldon, owner of Psychotronic Records.

This time city leaders say it’s happening for real.

“I think you’re gonna see some pretty drastic changes,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett, District 8.

With $25 million in T-SPLOST funding, the city of Augusta is set to begin long-awaited Broad Street improvements by the middle of next year. Design concepts are on the way too. The plan is to resurface roads, add green space, replant trees, remove the fountains, and get rid of the parking pits.

“One of the big issues when it’s not raining is just the size I think today’s vehicles were much bigger than they were when parking pits were constructed so it’s always tight to park in there. They collect garbage, they collect leaves, and when it rains, they have a tendency to flood,” he said.

But some people are worried taking them away will take away parking.

“Get rid of it for what? Are they gonna build several parking decks somewhere? And even with that, parking decks can be a little scary especially at night,” said Stacie Anne Jones, Tribeca Lounge bar manager.

Others can’t wait to see them gone.

“Cars going in and out of that parking pits often get hit. So it’s actually kind of dangerous,” said Weldon.

Change is just around the corner.

“Change is always good, but make it a good change,” he said.

The city says the plan will include alternative parking options. It’ll most likely be street-side parking. The estimated completion time for the improvements is 2024. The city is also working on a way to address trash, landscaping, and maintenance concerns downtown. The city administrator is forming a new department that will have the responsibility of city upkeep and cleaning.

