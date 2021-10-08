Atlanta elevator victim’s family never got funds that were promised

ATLANTA - Attorneys for the family of a student killed in a Georgia elevator accident say they never got the GoFundMe money raised for his funeral.

JauMarcus McFarland, 18, was killed in the accident at the end of August after a high-rise elevator went into free fall.

Attorneys say his school, Champion Prep Academy, promised to raise and give money the money to the family.

But the family says they still have not gotten it.

“As tragic as it is to lose a child, it is even more tragic to know we’ve been given the runaround in relates to the GoFundMe distribution to those funds,” said Shean Williams, attorney for the family.

The attorneys say in 30 to 60 days, the elevator will be inspected again, and they say they plan to file a wrongful-death lawsuit.

The property manager has said the weight capacity of the elevator was 3,000 pounds, but the 16 athletes who were inside pushed that limit to nearly 4,000 pounds.

When the Georgia elevator company was approached about an overdue inspection on the elevator, the response was that it’s the responsibility of the state to do inspections and many were not done in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Three football players for the school, including McFarland, were taking the elevator on their way to practice when witnesses say the elevator felt as though it was beginning to fall. The elevator stopped and opened at the third floor, with two of the players getting out.

When McFarland tried to exit, the elevator fell. The 18-year-old was crushed, trapped between the top of the elevator and the floor of the shaft for nearly an hour before he was recovered.

The state is still investigating the incident.

