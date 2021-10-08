Aiken man charged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor case

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against a minor.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Sept. 17 stating 25-year-old Raquan Walker sexually assaulted a 13-year-old female victim on multiple occasions.

Arrest warrants state the incidents occurred between April 16, 2020 and June 2020.

Walker was detained on Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.