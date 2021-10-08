Advertisement

Aiken man charged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor case

Raquan Walker
Raquan Walker(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against a minor.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Sept. 17 stating 25-year-old Raquan Walker sexually assaulted a 13-year-old female victim on multiple occasions.

Arrest warrants state the incidents occurred between April 16, 2020 and June 2020.

MORE: Aiken County man accused of criminal solicitation of a minor

Walker was detained on Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree.

