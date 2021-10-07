Wilson, Jets face Ryan, Falcons in London clash of 1-3 teams

(AP) - Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets will look for their second straight win when they face Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in London. The Jets are coming off an overtime win over Tennessee.

It could be a get-well game for either the 32nd-ranked Jets scoring offense or the 32nd-ranked Falcons scoring defense. Wilson passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans.

That included a 53-yard scoring pass to Corey Davis. The Falcons’ vulnerable defense just lost nickel back Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury. Each team brings a 1-3 record into the game.

