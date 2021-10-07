Advertisement

Wilson, Jets face Ryan, Falcons in London clash of 1-3 teams

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets will look for their second straight win when they face Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in London. The Jets are coming off an overtime win over Tennessee.

It could be a get-well game for either the 32nd-ranked Jets scoring offense or the 32nd-ranked Falcons scoring defense. Wilson passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans.

That included a 53-yard scoring pass to Corey Davis. The Falcons’ vulnerable defense just lost nickel back Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury. Each team brings a 1-3 record into the game.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
Vehicle submerged in Augusta Canal
Vehicle poses mystery after being pulled from Augusta Canal
Swainsboro City Council
Overheard comments on Zoom spur lawsuit, racial questions in Swainsboro
Augusta Fire Department speaks out about EMS services in Richmond County (source: ems)
Camper fire claims life of 79-year-old woman in Augusta
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher

Latest News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) leaves the field during the first half...
McCaffrey says Thursday night game contributed to injury
No. 2 Georgia’s dominant defense takes on Nix, No. 18 Auburn
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tyler Patmon, left, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta...
Falcons top WR Ridley to miss Jets game for personal reasons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) leaps in the air against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Hurts looks to put up points on Panthers wounded defense