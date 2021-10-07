Advertisement

Student pulls out knife in Westside High School fight, two teens charged

Roger Batts and Demonta Coleman
Roger Batts and Demonta Coleman(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teenagers are facing charges for a fight at Westside High School on Wednesday that involved a student armed with a knife.

The school’s principal told parents via email that the incident began with students arguing in the hallway.

An arrest warrant charges 18-year-old Roger Batts with brandishing a 3.5-inch blade with a red handle during the altercation.

Another student, 18-year-old Demonta Coleman, is accused of striking Batts in his face and the back of his head with a closed fist, arrest warrants state.

It’s unclear what sparked the altercation, but Westside High School reported nearby teachers, school safety and security resource officers intervened immediately. No students were injured.

The school reports the incident is under investigation and will be addressed according to applicable state laws and the Code of Student Conduct and Discipline.

Coleman was charged on Thursday with simple battery and disrupting public school, according to arrest records. Batts was charged with weapons in school building/grounds/function. Both were taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Westside High School urges parents to remind students about the importance of school safety and the state laws prohibiting weapons on school grounds.

