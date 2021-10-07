Advertisement

South Carolina lawmakers OK $92 million in prison upgrades

The South Carolina Department of Corrections and the State Law Enforcement Division are...
The South Carolina Department of Corrections and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident at McCormick Correctional Institution that sent two inmates to a hospital.(Live 5/File)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina corrections officials will move forward with $92 million in improvement projects at prisons statewide after lawmakers’ approval.

The Post and Courier reports the Joint Bond Review Committee’s Tuesday approval marks the state’s largest one-year investment in prison improvements.

The upgrades will include new fire alarms, cell locks, and observation towers.

Lawmakers have acknowledged the need to front-burner prison improvements after a deadly 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. But the coronavirus pandemic upended plans to spend $100 million last year.

Now the Department of Corrections estimates inflation has added 17% to costs so some projects may be put on hold.

Among the agency’s facilities in the CSRA are the Allendale Correctional Institution, Trenton Correctional Institution and McCormick Correctional Institution.

