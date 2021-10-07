‘She has completely traumatized me’: Woman accuses non-profit of misusing money

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local non-profit is in hot water after allegedly hurting the people they promise to help. Changing Faces identifies itself as an organization that helps families find homes. But now we’re finding some of those families are homeless.

Sheri Henderson thought she was working with a non-profit to help her get off the streets and put a roof over her head. But little did she know she would end up homeless and owe more than $8,000 in rental fees.

Her bank statements show she was paying her rent to Changing Faces every month. Now after more than two months, she’s still picking up the pieces.

When Henderson needed help at her lowest point the non-profit Changing Faces was there with open arms. Or so she thought.

“I’m in an even worse situation now than I was then,” she said.

Changing Faces in Augusta works to help low-income families and victims of abuse find low-income housing. They partner with local apartment complexes to offer a lower rent payment.

“And a year later she puts me back on the street,” she said.

After giving Changing Faces her monthly rent for an entire year Henderson was evicted from her Salem Arms apartment.

“I almost died because she could not call me or put me in an apartment,” she said.

Changing Faces was not using Henderson’s money to pay her rent. And she’s not alone. Court documents dating back to last year show 19 lawsuits against the non-profit.

We interviewed Patricia Johnson back in January about her non-profit and asked her why she started it in the first place.

“Changing Faces was created to be a resource base organization and an advocacy organization for those in crisis,” said Johnson.

The founder, who set out to help people, knew what it was like to be in that crisis.

“Everything we do is because we’ve experienced it first-hand, I know first-hand what it feels like to be homeless, I know what it feels like to be a foster youth,” she said.

Now, almost three months later, nowhere to go Henderson is still without a roof over her head and out more than $8,000.

“After what she did to me after the trauma she caused by putting me in that situation and then what happened to me afterwards, she has completely traumatized me,” she said.

We reached out to Changing Faces main phone number multiple times and couldn’t get anyone on the phone. We went down to Changing Up Thrift Store on Broad Street. They weren’t open even though their sign says they were supposed to be. We called a donation number on the front door. When they found out who we were they immediately hung up the phone.

