River region faces waste management issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The rain is making matters worse for many of you who’ve reached out to us about problems with your trash. Customers with both Waste Management and Meridian Waste tell us their trash is either late getting picked up or not picked up at all.

It’s not a pretty site to see. Trash is pilling up on Savannah Lane in Evans and the comments complaining about it are pilling up too.

“Well the whole neighborhood app has been on fire about it for about three or four weeks,” said Jerry Hailey.

A bin on every curb stinking up streets and angering customers.

“You can see my trash is overflowing, that’s eight days worth of trash. And it stinks, and there’s flies everywhere and it’s not getting any better,” he said.

For weeks now many people in Augusta, Columbia and Aiken counties say they’re trash waits for pickup sometimes days and sometimes weeks.

“They assured my trash would be picked up the next day but when I got home last night, my trash is still full,” said Hudson Bell.

Most of the complaints have come from customers of Meridian Waste and Waste Management which recently bought Advanced Disposal.

Today was pickup day for Hudson Bell. He says Waste Management told him they drove by to pick up his trash but it wasn’t on the curb. His security cameras tell a different story.

“Lying to me about being here, whether it’s the company or the employee who lied to them they need to rectify that because the trash is still here, its still full and it’s on the curb,” he said.

Both Meridian and Waste Management tell us labor shortages are a big part of the problem. In a statement Waste Management says, “...Despite insufficient employees, we are consistently completing routes by the end of each week. We are also currently accepting applications..”

“If you call into Waste Management you get a call back from California, they say ‘sorry, sorry, sorry, we’ll pick up tomorrow’ this trash has been here for eight days,” said Hailey. “It is frustrating. It frustrates my wife which frustrates me. I just want them to come do the service they’re getting paid to do.”

Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight tells us she’s getting more trash complaints than any other complaints, and is willing to look into possibly changing Augusta’s primary provider.

In a statement from Meridian Waste the company says on top of labor shortages supply chain problems are also impacting their services. Both Meridian and Waste Management say they’re working to correct the issues.

