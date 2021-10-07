Coroner investigates suspicious death near Josey High

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a suspicions death that was discovered Thursday morning near T.W. Josey High School in Augusta.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said a body was found on the side of the 1700 block of Meadow Street by a passerby and 911 was notified. The time of death was 6:30 a.m.

The location is less than two blocks east of the high school.

He said the investigation is still in the very early stages and no further information is available, Bowen said.

The identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.