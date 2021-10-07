Advertisement

Coroner investigates suspicious death near Josey High

(WAFB)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a suspicions death that was discovered Thursday morning near T.W. Josey High School in Augusta.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said a body was found on the side of the 1700 block of Meadow Street by a passerby and 911 was notified. The time of death was 6:30 a.m.

The location is less than two blocks east of the high school.

He said the investigation is still in the very early stages and no further information is available, Bowen said.

The identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
Vehicle submerged in Augusta Canal
Vehicle poses mystery after being pulled from Augusta Canal
Swainsboro City Council
Overheard comments on Zoom spur lawsuit, racial questions in Swainsboro
Augusta Fire Department speaks out about EMS services in Richmond County (source: ems)
Camper fire claims life of 79-year-old woman in Augusta
This was the scene after a small jet crashed on Oct. 6, 2021, in Thomson.
Experienced pilot analyzes final moments before Thomson plane crash

Latest News

FILE - In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at...
Ex-CEO who oversaw doomed nuclear project sentenced
The Soul City Sirens
After donating toys, blood center plans drive with roller derby team
Shepeard
Shepeard blood center donates toys to Children's Hospital of Georgia
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region