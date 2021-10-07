Registration is near for the James Brown Turkey Giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are already being made for the annual James Brown Turkey Giveaway, an annual pre-Thanksgiving tradition in Augusta.

This year’s giveaway will be a drive-thru event from 8-9 a.m. Nov. 22 in the James Brown Arena parking lot on Seventh Street in Augusta.

But you can’t just show up and get a turkey.

You’ll need to register ahead of time by showing a current state ID card and proof of residency – either a utility bill or a current signed lease.

You can register on Oct. 23, Oct. 30 or Nov. 6 from 9-11 a.m. at the James Brown Arena.

The annual event is organized and funded by the James Brown Family Foundation.

For more information, call 803-640-2090 or email ino@jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.

Also in the news …

FEAST TO-GO: Also ahead of Thanksgiving, New Zion Branch Ministries and Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church are planning a “Unity in the Community” Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave. This will be a drive-thru event, with prepared plates to your vehicle; there will be no dining in.

