Registration is near for the James Brown Turkey Giveaway

The National Fire Protection Association recommends keeping an eye on the turkey as it cooks,...
The National Fire Protection Association recommends keeping an eye on the turkey as it cooks, checking it often.(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are already being made for the annual James Brown Turkey Giveaway, an annual pre-Thanksgiving tradition in Augusta.

This year’s giveaway will be a drive-thru event from 8-9 a.m. Nov. 22 in the James Brown Arena parking lot on Seventh Street in Augusta.

MORE | CDC releases guidance for celebrating safely this holiday season

But you can’t just show up and get a turkey.

You’ll need to register ahead of time by showing a current state ID card and proof of residency – either a utility bill or a current signed lease.

You can register on Oct. 23, Oct. 30 or Nov. 6 from 9-11 a.m. at the James Brown Arena.

The annual event is organized and funded by the James Brown Family Foundation.

For more information, call 803-640-2090 or email ino@jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.

FEAST TO-GO: Also ahead of Thanksgiving, New Zion Branch Ministries and Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church are planning a “Unity in the Community” Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave. This will be a drive-thru event, with prepared plates to your vehicle; there will be no dining in.

