One dead in multi-car collision in Orangeburg County

(AP)
(AP)(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a fatal collision with multiple cars Wednesday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash that happened at 5:15 p.m. on US Highway 321, near Ada Road and south of Neeses.

There were three cars involved in this collision.

Troopers say a Mercedes SUV was driving northbound on US Highway 321 and two other cars were driving southbound. The car traveling northbound drove across the center line striking the second car which then ran off the right side of the road into the third car.

Troopers say the driver of the Mercedes SUV was wearing a seatbelt and did not sustain any injuries.

The other vehicle was a Hyundai and the driver of that car was wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries.

The deceased driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries at the scene. There was another passenger in the car who sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital by EMS.

This collision is still under investigation.

