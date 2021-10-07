No. 2 Georgia’s dominant defense takes on Nix, No. 18 Auburn

(AP) - No. 2 Georgia takes its nation-leading defense on the road in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs visit traditional rival No. 18 Auburn after pitching two straight SEC shutouts.

Georgia is allowing just 4.6 points and 178.6 yards per game. Quarterback Bo Nix and tailbacks Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby are hoping to crack that so far impenetrable defense.

Georgia has won 16 of the last 20 meetings in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Nix led a comeback at LSU last weekend in Auburn’s biggest win of the season.

