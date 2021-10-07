Advertisement

Minneapolis police caught on body camera saying they were ‘hunting’ civilians during George Floyd protests

By David Schuman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Body camera footage revealed Minneapolis police officers saying they were “hunting” activists when enforcing curfews amid the protests over the death of George Floyd last year.

The video shows a group of officers patrolling and using rubber bullets to disperse civilians five days after Floyd’s death.

Officers expressed disdain for protesters and appeared enthusiastic about going after them.

“Gotcha,” one officer said after firing a shot. Another officer congratulated the shooter, saying, “Good hit, buddy.”

Officers also discussed the ability to fire non-lethal ammunition at civilians.

“You guys are out hunting people now, and it’s just a nice change of tempo,” one officer said. Another officer agreed with the comment.

In another clip, an officer impersonates the Looney Tunes character, Elmer Fudd.

“Be very, very quiet. We’re hunting activists,” the officer said.

The video also showed officers popping tires of a car parked along the street.

The clips were released by the attorney of Jaleel Stallings, a man who officers shot at with rubber bullets. Stallings returned fire with a gun he was permitted to carry.

Stallings went to the ground once officers started rushing at him, and they beat him for about 30 seconds.

He was acquitted in September of eight criminal charges including second-degree attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
Vehicle submerged in Augusta Canal
Vehicle poses mystery after being pulled from Augusta Canal
Swainsboro City Council
Overheard comments on Zoom spur lawsuit, racial questions in Swainsboro
Augusta Fire Department speaks out about EMS services in Richmond County (source: ems)
Camper fire claims life of 79-year-old woman in Augusta
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Default crisis dodged -- for now -- with Dem-GOP debt accord
Georgia voting stickers
Concerns raised on Richmond County redistricting plan
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Investigators board ship that was anchored near oil pipeline
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
4 dead in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front