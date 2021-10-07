Advertisement

McCaffrey says Thursday night game contributed to injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) leaves the field during the first half...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) leaves the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Add Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey to a growing list of NFL players who don’t like Thursday night games.

The 2019 All-Pro said he ``definitely’' feels like playing on a short week against the Houston Texans contributed to his hamstring injury, which held him out of last week’s 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

McCaffrey has been limited this week in practice but feels as if he might be able to play Sunday when the Panthers host the Philadelphia Eagles.

