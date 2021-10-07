Advertisement

Local teen qualifies for Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship

By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a ways to go until April but the time to start talking golf is now. Every year young golfers from across the nation come to Augusta to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship. But this year two of the finalists won’t have to travel very far.

For 13-year-old Hamilton Coleman golf has been a lifelong passion.

“I started hitting golf balls pretty much before I could walk,” he said.

Hamilton started competing in drive chip and putt competitions when he was six years old.

“I made it to the second round twice, unfortunately, didn’t move on,” he said.

But this time around Hamilton won his regional earning a spot in the National Final at Augusta National in April.

Hamilton is one of two players from Westlake Golf Club to make the final. They’re the first two Augusta golfers to qualify.

“Not many people from around Augusta get to make it to the finals. To be members at the same club is even more special,” he said.

Hamilton says he won’t change his training a whole lot leading up to April. His main focus will be on making sure he keeps his emotions in check.

“When you’re out there you get really really nervous. So it’s about calming down and thinking, I know that I can win,” he said.

There’s another local golfer who will be competing and that is 8-year-old Zane Madison from Westlake Country Club. We’ll hear from him coming up this Wednesday on News 12 at 6 p.m.

