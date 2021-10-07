Advertisement

Hurts looks to put up points on Panthers wounded defense

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) leaps in the air against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) leaps in the air against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving he’s more than capable of running an NFL offense. The next thing he needs to do is win some games.

Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2020 is 2-6 as a starter over the past two seasons despite putting up some solid numbers this year.

Hurts accounted for 434 yards on offense and two touchdowns last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Eagles still lost 42-30 as Patrick Mahomes shredded the Eagles defense.

Philadelphia hopes to snap a three-game losing streak when the Eagles travel to Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday.

The Eagles lead the NFL in yards per carry, and Hurts is a big reason why, averaging 6.6 yards per rush.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
Vehicle submerged in Augusta Canal
Vehicle poses mystery after being pulled from Augusta Canal
Swainsboro City Council
Overheard comments on Zoom spur lawsuit, racial questions in Swainsboro
Augusta Fire Department speaks out about EMS services in Richmond County (source: ems)
Camper fire claims life of 79-year-old woman in Augusta
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher

Latest News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) leaves the field during the first half...
McCaffrey says Thursday night game contributed to injury
No. 2 Georgia’s dominant defense takes on Nix, No. 18 Auburn
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tyler Patmon, left, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta...
Falcons top WR Ridley to miss Jets game for personal reasons
Wilson, Jets face Ryan, Falcons in London clash of 1-3 teams