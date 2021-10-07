Advertisement

Health agency offering flu shots in Waynesboro, Warrenton

Stethoscope
Stethoscope(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don’t skip your flu shot.

Toward that end, Georgia’s East Central Public Health District announced that flu vaccinations are being offered at the Burke County and Warren County health departments.

In Burke County, walk-ins are welcome at the 114 Dogwood Drive in Waynesboro from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of next week, when the agency will start closing every other Friday.

MORE | If you’re getting a COVID-19 booster, watch for these side effects

In Warren County, flu shots are available by appointment at 565 Legion Drive in Warrenton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays. To schedule an appointment, call 706-465-2252.

Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say just about everybody needs an annual flu vaccination, starting with 6-month-old babies. Influenza is most dangerous for adults over age 65, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions, such as heart or lung disease.

The CDC encourages people to get their vaccine by the end of October, and it’s fine to pair a flu vaccine with either a primary COVID-19 shot or a booster dose.

