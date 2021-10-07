Grovetown man dies in fatal I-520 crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown man has died after a fatal crash on I-520 on Thursday afternoon.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reports 51-year-old Frankie Wilkey was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. following a crash on I-520.

Wilkey was reportedly traveling west near I-20 when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times.

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

The coroner’s office reports no autopsy will be done.

