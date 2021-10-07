Advertisement

Screven County man accused of fatally shooting his grandson

Walter Washington
Walter Washington(WRDW)
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting at a home on Bryan’s Bridge Road.

Sheriff Mike Kile says there was a prior dispute between a man and his grandson at the home. Wednesday afternoon the grandson, Javoris Scott, 29, reportedly came toward his grandfather, Walter Washington, 70, when Washington shot him.

Scott then ran to a neighbor for help and they called 911. They arrested Washington for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as they figure out possible further charges.

Sheriff Kile says Scott died. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

“The GBI and our investigator will come to whatever conclusions they come to, they haven’t said anything as of right now, and we’ll present it to the grand jury in January,” said Kile.

Sheriff Kile says family tells him the dispute between Washington and Scott started last week over a dispute over money.

“Apparently he had entered the house, for whatever reason, and the granddaddy told him not to come back, and he came back,” said Kile.

Washington remains in jail. The GBI says more charges are expected.

An autopsy will be performed on Scott at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

