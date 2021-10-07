Falcons top WR Ridley to miss Jets game for personal reasons

(AP) - Atlanta Falcons leading receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in London for personal reasons. The Falcons say Ridley will not accompany the team to London ``due to a personal matter.’’

Ridley was not present at Thursday’s practice. The team says it supports Ridley and will respect his privacy in the matter. The Falcons will be limited at the position as Russell Gage will miss another game with an ankle injury.

Ridley leads Atlanta with 27 catches for 255 yards. He has only one touchdown reception and had two drops last week against Washington.

