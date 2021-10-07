Deputies arrest man suspected of killing two women in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Orangeburg man in connection to a September shooting that killed two women.

Jamore Ellison was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say on September 12 around 3:40 a.m. four women were traveling on Coleman Avenue towards their homes when another car cut them off and shot at them.

Two women were killed in the incident, another was injured and the fourth was unscathed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.