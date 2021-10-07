Advertisement

Deputies arrest man suspected of killing two women in Orangeburg Co.

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Orangeburg man in connection to a September shooting that killed two women.

Jamore Ellison was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say on September 12 around 3:40 a.m. four women were traveling on Coleman Avenue towards their homes when another car cut them off and shot at them.

Two women were killed in the incident, another was injured and the fourth was unscathed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
(AP)
Grovetown man dies in fatal I-520 crash
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
Victim identified in suspicious death near Josey High
Traffic slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person jumping...
Another mystery of the river: Search ends for bridge jumper

Latest News

Westside High School substitute teacher fight
Investigation into Westside High School substitute teacher, student incident
Westside High School substitute teacher fight
Westside High School substitute teacher being investigated
City of North Augusta opens survey for Savannah River event
Dell Tech Crew program
Aiken County launches Dell Tech Crew program: ‘It’s an amazing opportunity’
Augusta Latin Festival
Local church hosting Latin festival in downtown Augusta