Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Low flood risk next few days for flood prone areas. Looking drier by this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A closed upper low will slowly lift north today as an upper-level trough begins digging south toward the eastern US. We will see wet conditions through Friday, but the trough should be pushing east of the area by this weekend and bring back a drier pattern.

Scattered downpours are expected during the day today. Highs will stay in the low 80s with cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be light out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph. There is a marginal risk for flash flooding Thursday. The usual trouble spots will have the greatest issues, so make sure your drains are clear.

Friday looks very similar to Thursday with a high chance of seeing rain at some point during the day. Highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will remain light out of the northeast.

This system finally moves away by week’s end, bringing a gradual trend toward drier weather by this weekend. It looks like temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend with morning lows back down in the low 60s. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday, but Sunday is trending mostly dry.

