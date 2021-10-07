Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A closed upper low will slowly lift north today as an upper-level trough begins digging south toward the eastern US. We will see wet conditions through Friday, but the trough should be pushing east of the area by this weekend and bring back a drier pattern.

Wet again Friday, but drier this weekend. (WRDW)

Scattered downpours and storms are expected into this evening, but coverage should turn more isolated by midnight and most of the overnight. A low flood risk will be present through this evening. The usual trouble spots will have the greatest issues, so make sure your drains are clear. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s tonight into early Friday.

Friday looks very similar to Thursday with high rain chances again during the day. A few thunderstorms will be possible again Friday and could move through before lunchtime. Highs will be near 80. Winds will remain light out of the northeast. A few showers could linger into high school football games.

Our wet pattern finally starts to budge this weekend. Isolated showers will remain possible Saturday, mainly for areas east of Augusta. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid 60s and then highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Cooler lows expected Sunday morning with temps in the low 60s. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected Sunday with dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s in the afternoon.

Nice weather sticks around early next week with temperatures slightly above normal.

