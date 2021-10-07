Crash brings westbound traffic to standstill on Bobby Jones near I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic was backed up Thursday morning on Bobby Jones Expressway after an accident near the interchange with Interstate 20.

The wreck was reported at 7:05 a.m. on westbound Bobby Jones, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. One of the two lanes was blocked, according to the agency.

Westbound traffic was at a standstill nearly all the way east to Wheeler Road, according to the agency, which expected the lane to be cleared at any time soon after 7:30 a.m.

There was a very mangled car at the scene and the entrance ramp to Bobby Jones was closed.

