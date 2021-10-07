Advertisement

Concerns raised on Richmond County redistricting plan

Georgia voting stickers
Georgia voting stickers(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County officials are raising concerns over the Augusta Commission redistricting plan’s draft and the way it’s currently laid out.

The concerns were raised during a meeting Wednesday of an ad hoc committee on the redistricting.

They say District 3 has seen a tremendous growth since the last redistricting meeting.

They also say they are concerned about the large neighborhoods of the county being split into different districts.

Proposed Richmond County redistricting map.
Proposed Richmond County redistricting map.(WRDW)

Their goal is to have the redistricting process completed by December.

Redistricting is a principle under the U.S. Constitution that requires political districts to be adjusted every 10 years. The goal is to ensure that each one’s number of voters is equal to other districts of that type. This means each person’s vote counts equally in representation.

Under redistricting principles, communities and neighborhoods are not meant to be split, if possible, to avoid weakening their political clout.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
Vehicle submerged in Augusta Canal
Vehicle poses mystery after being pulled from Augusta Canal
Swainsboro City Council
Overheard comments on Zoom spur lawsuit, racial questions in Swainsboro
Augusta Fire Department speaks out about EMS services in Richmond County (source: ems)
Camper fire claims life of 79-year-old woman in Augusta
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (center) attends a news conference near the U.S. southern border.
Kemp reflects on visit to Mexican border with other GOP governors
The South Carolina Department of Corrections and the State Law Enforcement Division are...
South Carolina lawmakers OK $92 million in prison upgrades
Manchin still wants compromise as lawmakers continue to clash over debt ceiling
Manchin still wants compromise as lawmakers continue to clash over debt ceiling
Manchin still wants compromise as lawmakers continue to clash over debt ceiling
Manchin still wants compromise as lawmakers continue to clash over debt ceiling