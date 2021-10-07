Concerns raised on Richmond County redistricting plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County officials are raising concerns over the Augusta Commission redistricting plan’s draft and the way it’s currently laid out.

The concerns were raised during a meeting Wednesday of an ad hoc committee on the redistricting.

They say District 3 has seen a tremendous growth since the last redistricting meeting.

They also say they are concerned about the large neighborhoods of the county being split into different districts.

Proposed Richmond County redistricting map. (WRDW)

Their goal is to have the redistricting process completed by December.

Redistricting is a principle under the U.S. Constitution that requires political districts to be adjusted every 10 years. The goal is to ensure that each one’s number of voters is equal to other districts of that type. This means each person’s vote counts equally in representation.

Under redistricting principles, communities and neighborhoods are not meant to be split, if possible, to avoid weakening their political clout.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.