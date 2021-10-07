After donating toys, blood center plans drive with roller derby team

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the heels of a successful toy drive to benefit patients of Children’s Hospital of Georgia, the Shepeard Community Blood Center announces its next partnership – with a roller derby team.

The Soul City Sirens roller derby team will host its first blood drive with Shepeard on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the parking lot of Redwing Rollerway, 3065 Washington Road.

Donors can meet members of the Sirens, who’ll be skating in the parking lot during the drive.

All blood donors will also receive points in the Shepeard donor store that can be redeemed for gift cards or T-shirts.

The nation is currently experiencing a blood shortage, largely due to the pandemic, which led to cutbacks in the number of blood drives that traditionally have been a source of donors.

There have been frequent emergency calls for donations when the stocks run low at Shepeard, which provides hospitals in the CSRA with the blood they need for treatment of local patients.

The announcement of Sunday’s blood drive came just a day after Shepeard gave something other than blood to a local hospital.

The blood center collected toys throughout September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, the blood center donated all the new toys to kids at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

It’s something the blood center has been doing for a few years now, and this year’s donation included dozens of boxes of toys.

“Our kids come here to get treatments and have specialized care, and they don’t feel good all the time. So coming in with a toy or something special like a holiday makes them feel just like a kid, and that’s what we want to do,” said Stephanie Grayson, child life specialist at the hospital.

To book an appointment to donate blood, call 706-737-4551 or log on to www.shepeardblood.org.

If you’re interested in making a donation to the hospital, contact Grayson at 706-721-4392.

