Another mystery of the river: Search called off for bridge jumper

In the latest mystery of the Savannah River, a search was called off after authorities got a report Wednesday that someone may have jumped into it from the 13th Street bridge.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reported that there was no evidence anyone had actually jumped. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it was ultimately written off as an unfounded report after sonar and divers revealed no bodies.

It sure looked like someone was going to jump, as far as a witness was concerned.

Pamela Blackmon called 911 just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when she saw a man on the bridge.

“It looked like he’s ready to jump over the bridge and I said, ‘What if he’s trying to commit suicide or something?’ so I just couldn’t pull him over here in the street so I pull over here to Broad Street and so I called 911 and said someone is trying to hurt themselves,” Blackmon told News 12.

She said she was just trying to help.

It was just the latest mystery involving the river.

Earlier this week, someone apparently dumped a vehicle into the Augusta Canal.

Authorities searched the scene, thinking someone had driven in. They pulled the vehicle from the canal but found no body.

The incident was reported at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday in the tributary of the river at the end of Curry Street at Division Street.

Witness Carl Gaskill made the 911 call.

“I was sitting on my swing drinking a beer and three vehicles come down – a gold-looking van, it turned around and left out and then there was a little car and a little truck followed it,” Gaskill said. “The car and truck stayed down there for a little bit, and then the truck took off out through here with no lights. Car never left and I went and looked cause I saw it spinning a wheel on a curb. I come down with a flashlight and saw where it went across over there in the canal.”

We asked the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office what might have happened to cause someone to dump a car into the canal, and deputies told us that due to the ongoing investigation, they had no comment.

There’s also been a more serious series of incidents involving the canal and river.

Just last Friday, a man believed to be homeless, 68-year-old Kenneth Dawson was found dead in the canal .

And last Thursday, 72-year-old Wayne Weinberg, of Aiken, died in a presumed drowning when his kayak flipped over in the Betty’s Branch tributary of the river.

