All-Star Kids Clinic returns October 25th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After missing last year, the Tesori Family Foundation All-Star Kids Clinic presented by South State Bank, Stonemont Financial, and Brandon & Maura Dial Family is returning on October 24th. The Clinic was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID.

PGA tour caddie Paul Tesori and his wife Michelle are hosting the clinic for 25 special needs children between the ages of 8 and 18. The clinic will take place at The First Tee of Augusta and begins at 4:00pm. For more information about the clinic and the Tesori Family Foundation, click here.

