Aiken County man arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor and related charges

By Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Beech Island man is facing charges connected to an investigation into the solicitation of a minor.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of James Michael Black, 40. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety made the arrest. 

Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

MORE | Aiken man charged in Lexington County strip club shooting

Investigators state Black solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent a sexually explicit image to someone be believed to be a minor.

Black was arrested on Wednesday.  He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

