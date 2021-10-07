Advertisement

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

Audrey Strauss, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announces charges against...
Audrey Strauss, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announces charges against former NBA players in an alleged health care fraud scheme.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players have been arrested on charges alleging they defrauded the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million.

A news conference was scheduled for Thursday to announce the charges that were brought in an indictment in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment said the ex-players and one of their spouses engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of medical and dental expenses that were never incurred.

