What to know about this year’s Georgia-Carolina State Fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the 2021 Georgia-Carolina State Fair getting closer, organizers are starting to release more information about this year’s event.

The fair organized by the Exchange Club of Augusta is scheduled for Oct. 15-24 at the fairgrounds near Third and Hale streets.

The fair will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with rides running until 11.

Advance tickets are $5 for entry only or $25 for entry plus unlimited rides.

Anyone under 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult, fair organizers said.

This year’s fair will include:

Commercial exhibits on the Third Street side of the fairgrounds. A huge interactive display by Best Buy will include video and audio equipment, including games.

Numerous food booths operated by commercial vendors will be spread across the fairgrounds, selling such items as Asian foods, burgers, hot dogs, sausages, popcorn, funnel cakes, pizza, candy apples and ice cream.

Community exhibits on the Third Street side of the fairgrounds, including art, china painting, home crafts, models, needlework and photography.

Rides provided by James E. Strates Shows will include thrill rides as well as family rides.

The Pavilion near the Hale Street Gate will include numerous entertainment events as well as the Miss Fair Pageant on Oct. 16.

The livestock and plant identification competitions.

The Richmond County Health Department will offer COVID 19 vaccinations weekdays from 5-7 p.m. and weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Free fair admission will be available to anyone when they get their COVID 19 vaccine on site.

For more information and to buy advance tickets, visit https://www.georgiacarolinastatefair.com.

S.C. STATE FAIR: A little farther from home, the 152nd South Carolina State Fair will be Oct. 13-24 in Columbia. Highlights will include more than 90 food stands, 60 rides, a free daily circus, musical performances, the heritage village, stage and roving entertainment, the flower show, fine arts and agricultural attractions. For more information, visit SCStateFair.org.

