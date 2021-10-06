Advertisement

Waynesboro Police searching for person of interest in indecent exposure case

Indecent exposure Waynesboro
Indecent exposure Waynesboro(Waynesboro PD)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a case of indecent exposure and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Details are limited but officers reported on Tuesday the incident took place at the Walmart in Waynesboro, located at 1500 North Liberty Street.

Police have released a photo of a man and a truck that are of interest in the case.

Anyone with any information about the individual’s identity and/or the owner of the truck are urged to contact the Waynesboro Police Department Investigator Angela Collins at 706-554-8022 or dispatch at 706-554-8029 or 706-554- 4444. You can also e-mail Investigator Collins at acollins@waynesboroga.com

Callers will be kept anonymous if requested.

