Waynesboro Police searching for person of interest in indecent exposure case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a case of indecent exposure and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Details are limited but officers reported on Tuesday the incident took place at the Walmart in Waynesboro, located at 1500 North Liberty Street.

Police have released a photo of a man and a truck that are of interest in the case.

Anyone with any information about the individual’s identity and/or the owner of the truck are urged to contact the Waynesboro Police Department Investigator Angela Collins at 706-554-8022 or dispatch at 706-554-8029 or 706-554- 4444. You can also e-mail Investigator Collins at acollins@waynesboroga.com

Callers will be kept anonymous if requested.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.