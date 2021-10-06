Vax Up Augusta far from slowing down: ‘More folks are getting vaccinated’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The push to get Augusta vaccinated is far from slowing down. Wednesday the city held its second major clinic offering $100 dollars to get fully vaccinated if you live in Richmond County. The city’s already vaccinated thousands and leaders say the goal is to keep the momentum going.

Wednesday was the true test. Just over a hundred came out last time but the question was would those same people come back for a second dose?

Once again May Park Community Center transformed into a vaccine clinic. And once again shots went into arms.

“It’s better safe than sorry” said David Carrie.

This time it wasn’t just first and second doses, it was boosters too. And people like Carolyn Coins and David Carrie didn’t hesitate to do it again.

“Well I jumped at the chance, because I knew I needed it” said Carolyn Coins.

Since Vax Up Augusta began the city has vaccinated more than 7,000 people. The city administrator is working on the next vaccination clinics possibly at the James Brown Arena on October 30th and the Augusta Mall on November 20th. There are also plans for mobile clinics in each district.

The city is kicking things into gear just as numbers are trending in our favor.

“There was still some concern about a fifth surge, whenever that might be. But I personally think the virus is running out of targets” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, Infectious Disease Expert, Augusta University.

MacArthur says it looks like we reached our peak just before Labor Day. Cases and hospitalizations should continue to decline.

“In part because more and more folks are getting vaccinated. And the reality is that more and more individuals have been naturally exposed to the virus, which will give them some degree of protection” he said.

Department of Health officials says they’d like to see bigger turnouts and they hope to reach people on the fence.

“They don’t think it’s real until its their family affected. Then it’s real. It’s too real. It shouldn’t take that,” said Carrie.

42 people received that $100 gift card Wednesday.

Here is a look at possible dates for mobile vaccine clinics in each district. They could start as soon as next week.



