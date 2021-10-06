Taliaferro County sheriff’s sergeant rescues kitten from tree for 13-year-old

CRAWFORDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local sheriff’s office quickly responded to the call of a 13-year-old girl whose kitten was stuck in a tree.

On Tuesday, the Taliaferro County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office responded to a cry for help from 13-year-old Amya Burns. Burns told deputies her new kitten, Zeus, ventured up a tree and would not come back down.

Sgt. Chris Treadwell “without hesitation or fear” climbed the tree and brought the kitten safely back to Burns. The sheriff’s office posted the story and photos on their official Facebook page.

Sheriff Tia McWilliams said in the post, “When a child calls crying for help, naturally, you will respond, and that’s just what we did. I’m extremely proud of my staff and I commend them for their willingness to go above and beyond to protect and serve.”

