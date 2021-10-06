Swainsboro Mayor responds to lawsuit filed by city council members

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from the mayor of Swainsboro after a lawsuit filed by three city council members. The three city council members are black and are filing suit because they say the mayor illegally shut down meetings to keep them from voting.

This all started with what should have been an end to a Zoom city council meeting. The Swainsboro Mayor and city administrator thought they had ended the call and made some questionable comments that are now under scrutiny.

“This whole thing is a damn monkey show,” said Schwabe.

“Oh, you’re telling me, I have to live it Charles, course you do too,” said the City Administrator Al L. Lawson.

Mayor Schwabe tells us the reason he made the comment is to describe what was in his opinion an unruly, undisciplined, disrespectful meeting that happened on August 24th.

The mayor also says, “There is no source stated and no information supplied beyond that to support such a claim.”

But we read the lawsuit in depth which essentially says the plaintiffs’ believe the meeting wasn’t ended for any substantial reason but because the mayor, the two other city council members, and the city administrator didn’t think the plaintiffs should have to power to make critical decisions. They also think their race played a factor.

Mayor Schwabe says his comment had no intention to be a racial slur and he strongly resents that implication.

READ THE LAWSUIT:

