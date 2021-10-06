Advertisement

Vehicle submerged in Augusta Canal

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a submerged vehicle in the Augusta Canal at 8:29 p.m. at the end of Curry Street at Division Street.

The Water Rescue team is on scene attempting to recover the vehicle. 

We do not know the extent of injuries at this time.

We have News 12 crew on scene. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

