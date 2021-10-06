Advertisement

Stats show COVID’s toll on unvaccinated in S.C., health experts say

By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says its statistics show most recent COVID-19 cases — including severe ones — are among people not fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

From Aug. 16 through Sept. 15, DHEC reported 149,738 cases among South Carolinians. For those cases, DHEC said:

  • Among the 1,993 reported cases where the agency able to determine vaccine status, 27,435 (85.8%) of cases were considered not fully vaccinated.
  • Among the 1,771 reported cases who were hospitalized with COVID and where the agency was able to determine vaccine status, 1,277 (72.1%) were considered not fully vaccinated.
  • Among the 760 reported deaths from COVID where vaccine status was able to be determined, 589 (77.5%) were considered not fully vaccinated.

Additional DHEC data points from this analysis shows how many breakthrough cases — the term for COVID-19 cases in people who have been vaccinated — are among with those with pre-existing conditions:

  • Among the 411 reported cases who were hospitalized with COVID and fully vaccinated and for whom DHEC was able to determine the vaccination and comorbid status, 388 (94.4%) had pre-existing/co-morbid conditions.
  • Among the 143 reported deaths from COVID who were fully vaccinated and for whom DHEC was able to determine the vaccination and co-morbid status, 138 (96.5%) had pre-existing/co-morbid conditions.

The DHEC statistics seem to bear out what we’re seeing in local hospitals that disclose vaccination status of COVID-19 inpatients. Here’s a look at local inpatient stats as of Wednesday:

  • Augusta University Health: 93 inpatients, up seven from Tuesday. Of the inpatients, 92 are unvaccinated. Of the 31 in intensive care, 30 are unvaccinated. Of the 21 in ventilators, none are vaccinated.
  • University Hospital: 66 inpatients, down five from Tuesday. Of those 60 are unvaccinated. Of the 17 in intensive care and 17 on ventilators, 15 are unvaccinated.
  • Aiken Regional Medical Center: 26 inpatients, down one from Tuesday. Of those, at least 22 are unvaccinated. Seven patients are in intensive care.
  • Doctors Hospital: 36 inpatients, down seven from Tuesday.

Also in the news ...

  • Another DHEC study found that during the two weeks following the start of school, the average change in pediatric COVID-19 case rates was lower among counties with school mask requirements – about 16 cases per 100,000 people per day – compared with counties without school mask requirements who had about 35 cases per 100,000 people per day.
  • In other COVID news, DHEC officials said during a weekly update Wednesday that the delta surge is not behind us even though it may appear to be plateauing. Cases are going down because of a combination of factors, including vaccinations and mitigation measures, DHEC said.
  • As far as the next possible surge, DHEC officials said during the update that South Carolina is seeing a small number of cases with the mu and lambda variants — mutations that follow the delta variant.

